ANCRUM, Bruce Lockhart. Passed away at North Shore Hospital on Friday 19th July 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of Audrey for 58 years and much loved father and father in law of Shannon and John, Andrew and Alison, and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Jonathan, Duncan and Nathan. Treasured brother of Doramy (Matlock, England). Grateful thanks to the staff at North Shore Hospital ED and Ward 11 and Mairangi Medical Centre. We will miss you Bruce, Dad, Granddad. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Trinity at Waiake Methodist Church, 864 Beach Rd, Waiake, North Shore on Friday 26th July 2019 at 11am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019