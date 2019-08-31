Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Lewis COLEMAN

Add a Memory
Bruce Lewis COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Bruce Lewis. Passed away peacefully at home in Taupo with Heather by his side on 28th August 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Heather. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Kim and Tracy; Debbie and Vaughan; Julie and Tim. Loving granddad, known as Bruce to his 7 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Bruce's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.