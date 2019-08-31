|
COLEMAN, Bruce Lewis. Passed away peacefully at home in Taupo with Heather by his side on 28th August 2019 aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Heather. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Kim and Tracy; Debbie and Vaughan; Julie and Tim. Loving granddad, known as Bruce to his 7 grandchildren and his 5 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications with Bruce's family c/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019