Bruce Leslie DARLINGTON

Bruce Leslie DARLINGTON Notice
DARLINGTON, Bruce Leslie. Passed away at home on 4 July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gwendoline (Gwen). Treasured Dad of Sarah and Jaceon, and Adam. Adored grandfather of Blake. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Diane. Dearly loved by all his brothers and sisters. A service for Bruce will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Corner Seddon Road and Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 8 July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Darlington family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
