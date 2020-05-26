Home

GAYLARD, Bruce Leopold. Passed away at Waikato Hospital on 22nd May 2020, in his 81st year. Loved son of the late Mavis and Leo Gaylard. Loved brother and brother-in- law of the late Marie and Claude Davis, and John and Helen. Much loved uncle of Christine, Sheryl, Robyn, Doug and their families. A service for Bruce will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 28 May 2020at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Raglan and District Museum, 15 Wainui Road, Raglan, or these may be left at the service. Due to Covid 19 restrictions we ask that you please register your wish to attend Bruce's service on 0274403342. The service will also be livestreamed at the Raglan Club. All communications to the Gaylard family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020
