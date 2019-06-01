|
|
|
DOWD, Bruce Kenneth. NZEF WWII, Pte, No 637275. On 30 May 2019, at Howick Baptist Hospital, peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 94. Darling husband of Joan for 68 years. Brother of Judith Hoskins and John Dowd. Loved father and father-in-law of Shelley and Greg, Ron and Karima, Briar and Kevin. Grandfather of Rachael, Matthew, Jarrah, Emma, Caley, Joel and Oliver. Great grandfather of Aurora, Juliett, Eleanor, Remy, Danielle, and Millie. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Tuesday 4 June at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
