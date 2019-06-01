Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce DOWD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Kenneth DOWD

Notice Condolences

Bruce Kenneth DOWD Notice
DOWD, Bruce Kenneth. NZEF WWII, Pte, No 637275. On 30 May 2019, at Howick Baptist Hospital, peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 94. Darling husband of Joan for 68 years. Brother of Judith Hoskins and John Dowd. Loved father and father-in-law of Shelley and Greg, Ron and Karima, Briar and Kevin. Grandfather of Rachael, Matthew, Jarrah, Emma, Caley, Joel and Oliver. Great grandfather of Aurora, Juliett, Eleanor, Remy, Danielle, and Millie. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Tuesday 4 June at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.