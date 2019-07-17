HUDSON, Bruce John Rushlee. On 14th July 2019, unexpectedly at home, in his 79th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Raewyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Gallie, Karen and Brent, and Andrew and Sommai. Loved grandad of Felix and Pippi-Lola; Aaron and Paige, and Kendyll and Hamish; and Josiah, Bayley, Rushlee and Samuel. Loved brother of Faye, and Keith and Daphne and their families. Off on your next journey - unfortunately not in your new campervan. In our hearts he will always stay - Loved and remembered in every way. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Ranfurly Hall, Kaipara Flats on Monday July 22nd at 11:00am followed by interment at the Kaipara Flats Cemetery. (Gumboots may be needed.)







Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019