Bruce John Rushlee HUDSON Notice
HUDSON, Bruce John Rushlee. On 14th July 2019, unexpectedly at home, in his 79th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Raewyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Gallie, Karen and Brent, and Andrew and Sommai. Loved grandad of Felix and Pippi-Lola; Aaron and Paige, and Kendyll and Hamish; and Josiah, Bayley, Rushlee and Samuel. Loved brother of Faye, and Keith and Daphne and their families. Off on your next journey - unfortunately not in your new campervan. In our hearts he will always stay - Loved and remembered in every way. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Ranfurly Hall, Kaipara Flats on Monday July 22nd at 11:00am followed by interment at the Kaipara Flats Cemetery. (Gumboots may be needed.)



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019
