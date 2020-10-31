|
DRUMMOND, Bruce John. Born in Ashburton in 1931, he passed away peacefully at home on October 27th 2020 with his wife Colleen by his side. Much loved father of Ian, Michael and Wendy, and wonderful grandad to Finn, Danielle, Gavin and Kiri. Engineer, explorer, joker, story-teller, thinker and consummate tinkerer, he was most at home in his workshop. At peace now and will be sadly missed. A private cremation will be held with a Memorial gathering at Pepperjacks Restaurant, Pine Harbour Marina, at 12pm on Wednesday 4th November.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020