Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mark's Presbyterian Church
83 Bridge Street
Tokoroa
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce MCINTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce James MCINTYRE

Add a Memory
Bruce James MCINTYRE Notice
MCINTYRE, Bruce James. Suddenly on the 14th September 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 73 Years. Dearly loved husband for 52 years to Winifred. Much loved father and father in law to Shane and Rhonda, Ann and Lyndon. Loved Poppa of Jarod, Brieyan; Jessica, Aidan, Jennifer, Benjamen, Ryan, Chantelle, Emily, and great granddaughter Hailey, and one to come. "Safe in the arms of Jesus" A Service for Bruce will be held at the St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 83 Bridge Street, Tokoroa on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -