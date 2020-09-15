|
MCINTYRE, Bruce James. Suddenly on the 14th September 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 73 Years. Dearly loved husband for 52 years to Winifred. Much loved father and father in law to Shane and Rhonda, Ann and Lyndon. Loved Poppa of Jarod, Brieyan; Jessica, Aidan, Jennifer, Benjamen, Ryan, Chantelle, Emily, and great granddaughter Hailey, and one to come. "Safe in the arms of Jesus" A Service for Bruce will be held at the St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 83 Bridge Street, Tokoroa on Thursday 17th September 2020 at 1:00 PM followed by interment at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 15, 2020