|
|
|
HENDERSON, Bruce. 5 May 1932 - 7 August 2020. At Rotorua. Only son of Ivan M, and Blanche Lilian Henderson, brother of Joy (Deceased). Father and father in law of Robert Henderson and Heather Sharplin, grandfather of Roky Henderson and Slade Nicholson. Late of Opotiki, New Plymouth and Tauranga. A service will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua at 2pm on Tuesday 18th August. Followed by private cremation. For live stream link, www.osbornes.co.nz/tributes
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020