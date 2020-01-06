|
BRICKNELL, Bruce Graeme. 8 January 1939 - 1 January 2020. Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loved father of Graeme and Cindy, Warwick and Mary, and Jill (Spider), step-dad to Neil and Denise, Leanne (deceased), Poppa Bruce and Poppa to 14 grandchildren. Great Poppa to 7. Now free from pain. Rest in peace. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held in the Henderson R.S.A. Clubrooms, 66 - 70 Railside Ave, Henderson on Saturday, 11th January, 2020 at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020