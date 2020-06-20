|
BLEAKLEY, Bruce Gordon. 7 April 1949 - 28 March 2020. After a long battle with cancer, Bruce passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, much loved father of Kevin, Craig and Steven, and father-in-law of Kelly and Olivia. Adored Poppa Bruce of Zoe, Zac and Emilia. 'We will miss him dearly, his smile and his kind heart' A Memorial service for Bruce will be held at St Mary's Anglican Cathedral, Parnell, on Friday 26th June at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 20, 2020