BLEAKLEY, Bruce Gordon. 7 April 1949 - 28 March 2020. After a long battle with cancer, Bruce passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary, much loved father of Kevin, Craig and Steven, and father-in-law of Kelly and Olivia. Adored Poppa Bruce of Zoe, Zac and Emilia. 'We will miss him dearly, his smile and his kind heart' A service for Bruce will be held as soon as we are able to.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020