CHAPPELL, Bruce Fredrick. Gone to be with his heavenly Father on Friday 14th of February 2020, aged 83. Will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Ruth, family Susanne and Brian, Kathrine and Bruce, Allan and Helen, Pam and Shane, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Bruce will be held on Wednesday 19th of February at 1 pm at Edgecumbe Christian Fellowship, 7 College Road Edgecumbe. Messages please to the Chappell Family C/- P O Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020