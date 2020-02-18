Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Edgecumbe Christian Fellowship
7 College Road
Edgecumbe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce CHAPPELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Fredrick CHAPPELL

Add a Memory
Bruce Fredrick CHAPPELL Notice
CHAPPELL, Bruce Fredrick. Gone to be with his heavenly Father on Friday 14th of February 2020, aged 83. Will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Ruth, family Susanne and Brian, Kathrine and Bruce, Allan and Helen, Pam and Shane, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Bruce will be held on Wednesday 19th of February at 1 pm at Edgecumbe Christian Fellowship, 7 College Road Edgecumbe. Messages please to the Chappell Family C/- P O Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -