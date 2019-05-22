Home

EMERSON, Bruce. Peacefully on Monday 20th of May 2019. Aged 72 years after a long brave battle with cancer. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Barbara. Loved father and father-in- law of Jane and Bruce, Clinton and Donna, Russell and Basia, Jeff and Kim. Loved and cherished poppy to Hannah, Dante, Gabi and Conor. "Our hearts are broken, we will miss you dearly." A huge thank you to Hospice Hamilton for looking after an amazing man. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Putaruru Timber Museum, State Highway 1, on Friday 24th of May at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers Donations to Waikato Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
