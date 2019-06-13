FORDYCE, Bruce Edwin. Passed away Monday 10 June 2019 at Ranburn Hospital, Waipu, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Rona Ryan and the late Joan, beloved Dad of Margaret, Robyn, Carol and David, father-in-law of Don, Russell, Bruce and Pam, Grandad of Melissa, Jenni, Rachael, Christian, Peter and Megan, Great Grandad of Tom and Emma, Lochie and Sam, Rose and Calvin, and Stepdad to Dennis, Jill and Keith and their families. We will all miss you so much, and we have wonderful memories of times with you that we will cherish forever. You are now at peace. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick, on Monday 17 June at 1.30pm. The family would like to extend very grateful thanks to the staff at Ranburn for their loving care, and ACC for their support over the last 2 years.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019