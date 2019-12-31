|
PRATT, Bruce Edward Louis. Passed away peacefully on 30th December 2019, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Jocelyn. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Michael and Judy, Ross and Julie, Murray and Michelle, Keith and Deb, Phillip and Liz, Shelley and Mike. Adored Grandad of his 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bruce's life will take place on 4th January 2020 at St John's Anglican Church, 327 Beach Road, Campbell's Bay at 11am. By request, no flowers. Donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019