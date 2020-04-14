Home

Bruce Douglas STUART

STUART, Bruce Douglas. Passed peacefully at home, 7 April 2020. Cherished husband of Stephanie. Adored father and "adopted father" of Debbie and Tony, Tania, Bek and Jono, Vanessa and Paul, and Ryan. Much loved PopPop of Lily and Joshua (deceased) and grandfather of Rory, Xanthe, Zoe and Leo. A private service for Bruce has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date - to be advised. Messages to the Stuart Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane 3158.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
