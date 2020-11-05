|
|
|
REID, Bruce Douglas. Passed away on 2 November 2020, aged 67, at Auckland City Hospital, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Husband and soulmate to Linda. "The best " dad to Brendon and Daniel. Loving father-in-law to Claire. Doting Gramps to Joshua and Sophia. Son of the late Natalie and Doug, and loving brother and brother-in-law to Coral and John, Wayne, Lynette and Bill. Bruce was a mentor, joker and lover of life. He carved a successful life and was always keen to pass on the fruits of his success to his friends and family. The family are forever grateful for the 2 years of loving care from the team at Canopy Cancer Care. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Eden Rugby Football Club, Gribblehirst Park, 225 Sandringham Road, Kingsland at 1.30pm on Thursday 12th November 2020. Forever in our hearts and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mercy Hospice would be greatfully appreciated and can be posted directly to PO Box 47-693 Ponsonby 1144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020