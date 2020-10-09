Home

Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Wiri
MADGWICK, Bruce Donald. On Wednesday 7th October 2020 Bruce passed away peacefully after a short illness in his 90th year. Dearly loved and loving husband of Wilma for 65 years. Loved and respected father and father- in-law of Janene and Phil, Pam and Robin, Ross and Linda, Neil and Elizabeth, Maree and Shane, grandpop of Laura (deceased), Jenni and Greg, Steven and Marianne, Callum, Kirk, Sara and Britt, Hayley and Dennis, and great- grandpop of Cooper, Fletcher and Stefan. Service to be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri on Monday 12th October at 1pm. Much loved and will be missed by all. Communications to Ensom Funeral Director Services, Ph 09-299-6646.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020
