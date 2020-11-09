Home

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waitete Rugby Football Clubrooms
Waitete Rd
Te Kuiti
Bruce David McDONALD Notice
McDONALD, Bruce David. On 7th November 2020, peacefully asleep at Hillview, Te Kuiti, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Dearly loved and treasured Dad of Jody and Rye, Alana and Ben, Cindy and Nick, Christina and Geoff, and Scott. Cherished Poppe to all of his Grand kids and Great Poppe to one. The family would like to thank Hillview and especially Beattie Home for the utmost care given to Bruce. A farewell service for Bruce will be held at Waitete Rugby Football Clubrooms, Waitete Rd, Te Kuiti on Wednesday, 11th November 2020 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
