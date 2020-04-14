Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce CULLUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce CULLUM

Add a Memory
Bruce CULLUM Notice
CULLUM, Bruce. Passed away peacefully aged 65 on Sunday 12th April at home with his family. Dearly loved husband of Julie-Anne (nee Vincent). Beloved Father of Michael, Brendan and Anna. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Yvonne, Neil and Jei, Grant and Nee, Mark, Leigh, Carl and Jo and nephew to Max. Adored uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Bruce will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held when circumstances permit. Many thanks to Waipuna Hospice.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -