Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
Corner of Hohaia and Broadway
Matamata
Bruce Charles DEARLOVE Notice
DEARLOVE, Bruce Charles. Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 87. Loved husband of Janis. Loved father and father in law of Stephen (deceased), Steven and Jacqueline (Wanaka), Maylene and Stephen Fenwick (Oamaru), Vaughan and Sonya (Apiti), Lance and Marianne and special granddad to his 11 grandchildren. Now pain free and with his Lord. A service for Bruce will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Hohaia and Broadway, Matamata on Friday 20 November at 11am followed by interment. Messages to the Dearlove family, PO Box 6, Matamata 3440. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
