TURNBULL, Dr Bruce Carncross. Peacefully at home in Dunedin on January 25th 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam for 60 years. Loved son of Eric and Edie (both deceased). Loved sister of Edith (deceased) and cherished Uncle of Allison and Murray (deceased). Adored and devoted Dad and Father-in-Law to Ruth and Derek Valentine (Wanaka), Helen and John Nicols (Sydney) and, Fiona and Peter McIntyre (Dunedin). Treasured Grandad of Mark and Jacinda, Claire and Simon, Elaina and Hamish. Special 'GG' to Fletcher, Cameron and Sofia. Grandfatherly figure and friend to Kate, Sian and Daniel and their families. Loyal companions, Ellie and Arlo, with him to the end. Please send messages to Fiona Turnbull, PO Box 12002, Dunedin 9010. No flowers please. We welcome you to attend a memorial service for Bruce which will be held at 11 am on Saturday 29th February 2020 at the Hutton Theatre in the Otago Museum, Dunedin.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020