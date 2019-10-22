Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce PAULING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Bruce Arthur BVSc PAULING

Add a Memory
Dr Bruce Arthur BVSc PAULING Notice
PAULING, Dr Bruce Arthur BVSc. Passed suddenly 17 October 2019. A gentle and compassionate man who loved his family, friends and the many animals he cared for. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel,235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Saturday 26th October at 11:30am. R.I.P "Xpurrt". Thank you Auckland Funeral Services for taking care of Bruce. Messages can be sent c/- 11 Phoebe Meikle Place, Torbay
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.