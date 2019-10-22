|
PAULING, Dr Bruce Arthur BVSc. Passed suddenly 17 October 2019. A gentle and compassionate man who loved his family, friends and the many animals he cared for. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel,235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Saturday 26th October at 11:30am. R.I.P "Xpurrt". Thank you Auckland Funeral Services for taking care of Bruce. Messages can be sent c/- 11 Phoebe Meikle Place, Torbay
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019