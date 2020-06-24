|
ANDERSON, Bruce Ardrey Gordon (Bruce). Bruce Anderson, born October 13th, 1932. Passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Helen, father to Wendy, Sandra, Craig and Ingrid. Poppa to his seven adoring grandchildren. Loved by his son- and daughter-in-laws and a cherished friend to many. Bruce will be at Craig's home on the 2nd July for visits. Service will be held at All Saints Church Howick 3rd July 2020 at 1pm. Aroha Funerals (09) 527 0266.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020