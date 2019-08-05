|
SCOTT, Bruce Andrew. Aged 52, passed away peacefully after 30 years of living with multiple sclerosis on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019. Adored and much loved son of Julienne and the late Joe. A treasured brother and brother-in-law of Sharon and Peter Illingworth, Mark and Rebecca. Much loved Uncle of Simone and Rob, Scott and Fleur, Joshua, Jake, Coral and Ronan. Loved great uncle to Luca, Charlie, Sienna and Archie. Heartfelt thanks to everyone at St. Margaret's Rest Home and Hospital for all their loving care of Bruce for the last three and a half years. Bruce is finally free of all the pain and suffering that MS has caused him. We will forever keep you in our hearts but now it is your time to rest. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Scott family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019