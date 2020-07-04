Home

Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mangonui Cruising Club
Silver Egg Road
Mill Bay, Mangonui
MOFFAT, Bruce Alexander. Passed away peacefully on 2nd July 2020, aged 79 years. Loved father of Russell, Jason, and Andrew. Devoted grandfather of Jack, Harley, Caedence, Bella, Ethan, and Aurora. Loved brother of Ian, Neil, Graham, Roger and the late Douglas. A special thanks to the team at Ward 5 North Shore Hospital. A service for Bruce will be held at the Mangonui Cruising Club, Silver Egg Road, Mill Bay, Mangonui on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 1pm. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 09-408-0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
