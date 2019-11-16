Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Bruce's farm
63 Martin Access Road
View Map
Bruce Alexander (Bruce) MAIR


1967 - 2019
Bruce Alexander (Bruce) MAIR Notice
MAIR, Bruce Alexander. On Wednesday, 13th November 2019, after a courageous battle, at his home. Aged 52 years. Dearly loved partner of Sarah, friend of Amanda. Father of Josh and Kayla, stepfather of Isobel and James. Loved son of John and the late Alma. Elder brother of Stu and uncle of Madeline. Bruce will be at home from today for friends to pay their respects. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at 63 Martin Access Road, Makarau on Monday, the 18th of November 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to to the staff of Harbour Hospice Warkworth for their wonderful care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
