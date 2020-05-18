|
WATHNE, Bronwyn Ann. Unexpectedly at her home in Turua, on 15th May 2020, 5 weeks short of her 50th birthday. Dearly loved wife of Dene, and much loved Mum of Cheryl and Riki. Loved youngest daughter of Gloria and the late Evan, and step- daughter of Graeme. Much loved sister of Karen (Ngatea), and cherished Auntie of Luke, JR and Craig. A private family service has been held, followed by private cremation. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. 'Darts and Waikato forever'. Messages to: 36 Waihou Street, Turua, RD4 Thames 3574.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020