Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St James Union Parish Church
Pollen Street
Thames
Bronwen Margaret ROGERS Notice
ROGERS, Bronwen Margaret. On 28th October, 2020, peacefully at her home in Pauanui. Aged 63 years. Loving daughter of the late Rex and Barbara Lange. Dearly loved wife of Owen and beloved mother and mother- in-law of Howard and Carli, Graeme and Ruth, and Tim and Hannah. Loved Grandma of Hudson, Cassidy, and Gemima, Florence and Eliza, Lucas and Esther. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Raeburn and Nushka, Warwick and Angela, Stuart and Rose. Loved auntie of her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at St James Union Parish Church, Pollen Street, Thames, on Monday 2nd November, at 1pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to motor neuron disease research would be greatly appreciated. You may visit www.mnd.org.nz to contribute toward this work. Singing and dancing with Jesus.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
