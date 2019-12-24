|
MCGORRY, Bridget Teresa (Breda). Born 24 February 1934 Clones County Monaghan, Ireland. Died 20 December 2019 Papatoetoe. Loved daughter of the late Patrick and Rose McGorry. Dearly loved special sister of Peter (Perth), the late Eamon, Marie, Kitty, Aloe, Gerry, Paul and Eileen. Dear little auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Our sincere thanks for the love, care and support given to Breda by the Good Shepherd Sisters especially Sisters Mary and Teresa. We would also like to thank the staff at Papatoetoe Residential Care for their wonderful care of Breda. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 21 Carruth Road, Papatoetoe on Friday 27th December at 11.00 am followed by interment at Hillsborough Cemetery. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Rest In Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019