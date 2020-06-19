Home

Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
36 Cobham Rd.
Kerikeri
SIMMONDS, Bridget Odelle. February 2019. Aged 42 years. Dearly loved daughter of Carol Callen and mother of Ixara and Trae. Much loved sister of Rachel and Justin. Niece to Joan and Bill, John and Judi, Chris and Helen, Irene, Peter and Paula, Catherine, Gwynn, Janice and Bruce. A service is to be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 36 Cobham Rd., Kerikeri at 12.30pm on Saturday 20 June 2020 and will be followed by private interment. No flowers please, but kindly consider a donation to Give-A-Little website in Bridget's name or to Victim Support. Special thanks to all those who have helped Bridget and made her a friend. Messages to the Callen family, c/- Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, 0230



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020
