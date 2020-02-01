Home

Bridget Kristen (Gaul) TURNER Notice
TURNER, Bridget Kristen (nee Gaul). Passed away suddenly on the 30th of January 2020, aged 54. Beloved Mum of David, Laura and Jorgia. Grandmother of Troy. Loved daughter of Gillian and Andrew. Cherished sister of Angela and Sheridan. Loved Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Tuesday the 4th of February 2020 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
