BUNKER, Bridget Doreen. Peacefully on 22nd July 2020 at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. In her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother in law to Cliff and Kathryn, Robyn and the late Kevin. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and great great great grandchildren. Funeral Prayers for Bridget will be held at the Rangiura Rest Home Hall, 17 Matai Crescent, Putaruru, Tuesday 28th July at 11.00 am followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444, New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2020