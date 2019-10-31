|
CLARKE, Briar Joan. Passed away surrounded by her loving family after a short illness, aged 67 years. Cherished wife of the late Pinky, loved mum of Amanda and Glen Hutchins, Michelle and Jared Slee, treasured Nana of Sienna, Amarli, Harrison and Hudson. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support over the past couple of months. A celebration of Briar's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Friday 1st November at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019