Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
1:30 p.m.
106 Windmill Road
Tamahere, Hamilton
Brian (Taffy) WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Brian (Taffy). Passed away on 29 December 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 69. Husband of Glenys and loved brother of John, Alan, and Wendy (Wales). Much loved and adored father and father in law to Bryn, David, Nerys, Tyson, Charys, and Mike. Cherished grandad (Dee) to Grace, Iyla, Jack, and Ella. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten as a loyal father and friend. A celebration for Brian's life will be held at his home 106 Windmill Road, Tamahere, Hamilton on Wednesday 1st January 2020 at 1:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
