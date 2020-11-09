Home

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Pukekohe Indian Association Hall
Ward Street
Pukekohe
ROBERTS, Brian William. Passed away at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe surrounded by his family, on 6 November 2020, aged 74 years. The true love of Jocelyn. Amazing Dad to Simone, Antonia, Stephanie and Reon, Sheridan and Nicola, and Jo. Proud Poppa to his 21 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. A true gentleman and our hero who has had great influence on many lives. A lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons NZ would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at the Pukekohe Indian Association Hall, Ward Street, Pukekohe on Thursday 12th November at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020
