Brian William MILES

Brian William MILES Notice
MILES, Brian William. Passed away after a brief illness on 10th October 2019. Dearly loved husband of Jan, Loved Father and father-in- law of Michael and Caroline, Sandra and Stu, Natalie and friend of Stephen. Loved grandfather of Lauren and Ethan. Loved Brother-in-law of Christine and Steve, Loved Uncle of Anton and Lisa, Hayden and Ally, Stacey and Daniel and great uncle to Isla and Toby. Will be sadly missed. At Brian's request, a private cremation has taken place.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
