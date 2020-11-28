Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Zion Church
Racecourse Road
Te Awamutu
MacLEAN, Brian William. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, 25th November 2020. Aged 80 Years. Loved husband of Shirley for 57 years. Caring and respected father and father-in-law of Karen and Vernon May, Robert and Kathryn, Tony and Marion and Jason and Miel. Dearly loved granddad and poppa to Samantha, Jacinda, Jakob, Courtney, Bradley, Shayla, Edyn, Holly, Jaxon and great-granpoppa to Kadyn. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Zion Church, Racecourse Road, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, the 1st of December 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the MacLean Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
