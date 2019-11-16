Home

Todd Gower Signature Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 1977
Brian William AUDAS

AUDAS, Brian William. Passed away peacefully on 12 November 2019 at home surrounded by Kate, Kylie, Hayley and Fur Babies Wilbur and Oliver. Brian is loved so much by his wife Kate, daughters and son-in-laws Kylie and Johno McClymont, Hayley and Brent McClymont, grandies Jack, Josh, Luke and Emma. "Simply the best". In accordance with Brian's wishes a private service has been held. Thank you to all who cared for Brian. Communication to Brian's family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
