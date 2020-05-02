Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Brian Wayne THURSTON

Brian Wayne THURSTON Notice
THURSTON, Brian Wayne. This very dear man passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, aged 71 years. A truly amazing husband to Kay for 48 years. Much loved Dad to Kelly and Emma. Father-in-law to Richard and Charlie. Poppa to Nathan and Hilary. Son of the late Bill and Phyllis. Brother to Bill and Chris. Uncle, teacher and friend to so many who had the privilege. This truly wonderful man will be sorely missed and will live on forever in our hearts. We know he will be taken very good care of in heaven. God bless him. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
