Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart College chapel
Glendowie
View Map
Brother Brian (formerly Brother Anselm) WANDEN

Brother Brian (formerly Brother Anselm) WANDEN Notice
WANDEN, Brother Brian (formerly Brother Anselm). Marist Brother, aged 94, who died during lockdown on 7 April 2020. Brian was much loved and highly respected by his family, his Marist brothers and many friends. There will be a Memorial Mass for Brother Brian at Sacred Heart College chapel Glendowie at 11.00am on Saturday 11 July. In lieu of flowers condolence messages or memorial donations to the Champagnat Trust may be sent to PO Box 24400 Royal Oak Auckland 1345.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
