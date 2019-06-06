|
|
|
GIBBS, Brian Walter. On June 3, 2019, suddenly aged nearly 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Craig, and Bevan and Laura. Loved grandad of Matheson, Jordyn and the late Gemma; and Ady and Eli. Loved brother of Merlene, Les and the late Jan, the late David and their families. Will be sadly missed. A service for Brian will be held at the Warkworth Methodist Church, Neville Street, Warkworth tomorrow (Friday, June 7th) at 1:00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
