Brian Thomas HODGSON

Brian Thomas HODGSON Notice
HODGSON, Brian Thomas. On 21 May 2019 Brian passed away peacefully at Althorp Hospital Tauranga. Aged 74 years. Beloved son of the late Grace and Tom. Dear brother of Gloria and Warren. Much loved uncle of Amanda and Kurt (London), Rachel and Don (Birmingham, Alabama). Great uncle of Sarah and Kahu, Sophie and Caitlin. Best mate of Marlon Grefstad and "grandpa" of Marielle and Zion. A gathering to farewell Brian will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 25 May 2019, at 10.30am. Communications to the Hodgson family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
