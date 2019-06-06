|
|
|
HARKNESS, Brian Talbot (Hark, Snow). RNZN 7406 Passed away peacefully in Paihia on the 4th June 2019 aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved and treasured father and father-in- law of Sue and Dave, Judy, Lynda, Rodger and Rosalyn. "A precious one of us is gone, A voice we loved is stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts, that never can be filled". A celebration of Brian's life will be held at The Goatshed, 35 Tui Glen Road, Haruru Falls, Paihia on Saturday 8th June 2019, at 2:30pm. Followed by a private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Radius Baycare for their kindness and compassion during Brian's time there. All communication to C/- Harkness Family P.O. Box 276 Paihia. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More