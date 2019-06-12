Home

SOWRY, Brian. It is with sadness we let you know that our dear Dad Brian passed away on the 8th of June 2019. Although he had been sick for some time he passed away suddenly. Loved husband of Jillian. Loved father of Leigh and Kellie. Loved Poppa of Kieran, Georgea, Boston, Danielle and Rico. A funeral service for "Iron Brian" will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 15th of June 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
