Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian MOORHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Solomon Chambers MOORHEAD

Add a Memory
Brian Solomon Chambers MOORHEAD Notice
MOORHEAD, Brian Solomon Chambers. On Saturday, the 19th of October 2019 peacefully at home with family at his side. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Lenore. Loved Dad and 'Old Fella' to Barbara and Jim. Loved by his sisters Isobel, Mavis, Kathy and their families. 'Now at peace together again with Lenore' A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm. Correspondence to the Moorhead family C/- P O Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.