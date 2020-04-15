Home

Brian Sinclair CUNNINGHAM

Brian Sinclair CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM, Brian Sinclair. At 80 years old, peacefully asleep on Thursday 9 April 2020 at Maygrove Hospital, Orewa after an extended illness. Grateful thanks to the caring staff. Beloved fianc? of Marian Harkness, loving father of Nina, Guy, Lisa, Lauren and Rachel, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A keen sailor and golfer Brian will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Because of the lockdown a Memorial will be arranged later. Contact Forrest Funeral Services at 09-426-7950, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa or family members.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
