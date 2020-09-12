|
GROVE, Brian Ross. Passed away unexpectedly on 8th September 2020, aged 64 years. Cherished son of the late Graham and Diane. Beloved husband of the late Christine. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Steve, Rachel and Baden. Grandfather of Gabrielle, Claudia, Edward and Marco. Brother of David, Neil and Robert. Much loved partner of Carol. Uncle to lots of nieces and nephews and treasured friend to many. Sadly missed and forever remembered. Regrettably, due to current restrictions the funeral to celebrate Brian's life will be a Private Service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020