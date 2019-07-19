Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian AYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Ross AYERS

Add a Memory
Brian Ross AYERS Notice
AYERS, Brian Ross. Died peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 15th July 2019 aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loved father of Jenni (and Noel), Fred (and Gill), Chris (and Shirley), Philip (and Monica). Loved grandfather of Robert, Anna, Barbara, Cameron, Denise, Cara, Anthony, Charlotte and Francesca. Loved great grandfather of Isaac, Rosaria, Anika, Joseph, Therese, Miriam, Bernadette, Daisy-Ann, Abigail, Joachim, Amber and Aurora. Funeral Service on Tuesday 23rd July at 1:30pm in Powley Village Chapel, 135 Connell Street, Blockhouse Bay. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Powley Village and Auckland Hospital.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.