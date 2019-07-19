|
AYERS, Brian Ross. Died peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 15th July 2019 aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loved father of Jenni (and Noel), Fred (and Gill), Chris (and Shirley), Philip (and Monica). Loved grandfather of Robert, Anna, Barbara, Cameron, Denise, Cara, Anthony, Charlotte and Francesca. Loved great grandfather of Isaac, Rosaria, Anika, Joseph, Therese, Miriam, Bernadette, Daisy-Ann, Abigail, Joachim, Amber and Aurora. Funeral Service on Tuesday 23rd July at 1:30pm in Powley Village Chapel, 135 Connell Street, Blockhouse Bay. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Powley Village and Auckland Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019